What Does Enterprise Group, Inc.'s (TSE:E) Share Price Indicate?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Enterprise Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Enterprise Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.58x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.26x, which means if you buy Enterprise Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Enterprise Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Enterprise Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Enterprise Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Enterprise Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? E’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at E? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on E, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for E, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Enterprise Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Enterprise Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Enterprise Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

