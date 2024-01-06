What Does Essential Utilities, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTRG) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Essential Utilities’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Essential Utilities Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 5.05% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Essential Utilities today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $35.88, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Essential Utilities’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Essential Utilities generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Essential Utilities' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WTRG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WTRG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Essential Utilities you should be mindful of and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

