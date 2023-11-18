Does F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like F.N.B (NYSE:FNB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide F.N.B with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

F.N.B's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that F.N.B's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that F.N.B's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note F.N.B achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to US$1.6b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are F.N.B Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own F.N.B shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$48m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add F.N.B To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into F.N.B's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in F.N.B's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for F.N.B that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

