Does Facebook, Instagram have measures against AI misuse? What to Know in Tennessee

Meta is taking steps to promote artificial intelligence transparency across its platforms.

Last Tuesday, the social technology company announced it would begin labeling AI-generated images on Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Currently, if an image is generated using Meta's AI image generator, a watermark appears on the image signaling it has been, “Imagined with AI."

Meta spokesperson, Kate Ross, told the Tennessean that while Meta is excited about the explosion of innovation and creativity surrounding Meta's generative AI tools, they also recognize that many people are concerned with understanding what type of content they're seeing.

In the coming months, Meta will begin labeling images that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads when industry standard indicators detect that they have been AI-generated. Meta is also working with other companies like Adobe, Google, Microsoft, Midjourney, OpenAI and Shutterstock as the companies implement plans to add metadata to images created by their tools.

"This is really an across the industry effort to make sure that we are sort of all speaking the same language to understand if something's been created by AI," said Ross. "So this is really exciting and hopefully just makes it little bit easier as people are kind of playing with it and understanding this type of content creation."

The labels will be applied in all languages supported by each app. Meta platforms include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads.

"People are often coming across AI-generated content for the first time and our users have told us they appreciate transparency around this new technology," said Meta in a blog post. "So it’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI."

"We are doing as much as we can with what the technology currently allows," said Ross. "So as the technology gets better we will continue innovating to make sure that there's ways to detect AI type of content and that we're able to label appropriately."

How is Meta enforcing artificial intelligence transparency?

Meta said they're cracking down on the spread of AI-generated images through the next year, during which a number of important elections are taking place around the world.

"During this time, we expect to learn much more about how people are creating and sharing AI content, what sort of transparency people find most valuable, and how these technologies evolve," they said. "What we learn will inform industry best practices and our own approach going forward."

While companies are taking measures to promote AI transparency across images, technology has not yet advanced enough to the point of implementing those same measure across audio and video. While the industry works toward having that capability, META is adding a feature for people to disclose when they share AI-generated video or audio so it may be labeled.

Meta said they will require users to use this disclosure and label tool when they post organic content with a photorealistic video or realistic-sounding audio that was digitally created or altered. Failure to do so may result in penalties.

"If we determine that digitally created or altered image, video or audio content creates a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label if appropriate, so people have more information and context," they said.

An Instagram post appears with a label signaling the image has been generated using artificial intelligence. The feature is part of Meta's approach to promoting AI transparency across its platforms.

How have Tennessee lawmakers responded to the misuse of artificial intelligence?

In January, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, a bill aimed at protecting musicians and songwriters from misused artificial intelligence.

"This is really a piece of legislation that will protect voices from technology from artificial intelligence that actually rob and steal an artist's gift," Lee said. "We hope it'll be a blueprint for the country ... The music industry is incredibly important, obviously, to our state. We're the music capital of the world - and we need to lead in protecting these artists."

The ELVIS Act would be the first legislation of its kind, making Tennessee the first state to adopt such protections.

Lee only reinforced his stance on the misuse of AI during his state of the state address on Feb 5. During his address Lee said he would be backing policy reforms aimed at preventing misuse of artificial intelligence in songwriting,

Lawmakers on the other side of the aisle share the same sentiment.

On Feb. 6, Representative Justin Jones passed bill HB 2030 through the Criminal Justice Subcommittee. Jones said in a post to X that nonconsensual, AI generated content victimizes vulnerable Tennesseans, specifically women and children.

What is Meta doing to ensure their platforms are safe for children?

From left to right, Discord CEO Jason Citron, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, X CEO Linda Yaccarino and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online safety for children on Jan. 31, 2024.

In October of 2023, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a lawsuit against Meta alleging that Instagram causes mental health harm to children.

Skrmetti claimed that Meta has known for years that the platform causes psychological harm to young users and instead of taking steps to reduce or disclose the harm, "Meta leaned further in to its profit-maximizing approach" which hurts children.

Targeting children with a harmful product and lying about its safety violates the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, said Skrmetti.

The complaint reads, ""The state of Tennessee, by and through Johnathan Skrmetti, its Attorney General and Reporter, brings this civil law enforcement proceeding to stop Meta platforms Inc.'s deceptive and unfair business practices that are fomenting a mental health crisis in this state, particularly through its operation of Instagram, LLC, a Meta subsidiary and social media platform."

Meta could not offer comment on the lawsuit. Ross however said that Meta wants all its users, including teens, to have positive experiences on its apps.

Ross added that Meta is always working to ensure its platforms give parents and families what they need in order to navigate their services.

In January, Meta launched a feature called "Night time nudges," a feature that encourages teens to close the Instagram app late in the evenings.

Ross said night time nudges is just one of the existing parental supervision tools available to parents. On Messenger, parents are able to:

View how much time their teen spends on the app

View and receive updates on their teen’s Messenger contacts list, as well as their teen’s privacy and safety settings

Get notified if their teen reports someone (if the teen chooses to share that information)

View who can message their teen (only their friends, friends of friends, or no one) and see if their teen changes this setting

View who can see their teen’s Messenger stories and get notified if these settings change

Other tools include the "Take a break" feature on Facebook and Instagram and "Quiet mode" on Instagram.

