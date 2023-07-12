What does Farmer’s Insurance leaving Florida mean for policyholders?

Florida’s tumultuous insurance marketplace took yet another hit on Tuesday when Farmers Insurance announced plans to drop policies across the state, potentially impacting tens of thousands of people.

If you’ve lost coverage or think you might be at risk of being dropped, you’re not alone. In the past year, four companies including Farmers have pulled out of Florida.

So now what?

We asked Paul Handerhan, president of the Federal Association for Insurance Reform, a nonpartisan consumer advocacy group based in Fort Lauderdale. In this interview he shares his tips for homeowners and discusses the future of Florida’s insurance industry.

What happened with Farmer’s Insurance?

What Farmer’s is doing is not uncommon. Over the past three or four years we’ve seen a number of private market insurers that have been non-renewing policies across the state.

It’s been very difficult for these primary private insurers to find reinsurance. The reinsurance companies that underwrite policies for the insurance companies are telling them that they’re not going to underwrite them if they have certain risks. Or if they do underwrite them, it’s going to be super expensive.

Florida is a very risky area. We’re a huge peninsula, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, in the middle of a wind tunnel, basically sitting on a sponge.

If you’re a national company, you’re like, ‘Do I really need to go through that headache?’

What should you do if you have Farmers Insurance?

I think a lot of consumers are panicking, because we’re in the middle of hurricane season, and they really don’t understand what the impact of this is.

Farmers has to give the Office of Insurance Regulation a 90-day notice, which they did on Monday. After that 90 days , then they have to give notice to their policyholders and that notice gives policyholders at least 120 days to find new coverage.

These non-renewals will not go into effect during hurricane season.

Even though people have time, is it better to try and get an early start on finding a new insurance provider?

It’s probably a good idea to reach out to your agent now. You should ask them to look at your policy and see if you’re attractive to the private market. If yes, why? If no, why?

They might say that you’re at a high risk because your roof is 20 years old. So if that’s the case, you may want to consider replacing your roof before this all goes through. If you replace your roof, even if Farmers drops you, the chances of you being able to get a new private carrier will greatly increase.

What happens if you still can’t find another private insurer who will take you on?

Your agent will try to underwrite you through Citizens. Citizens has a more liberal application process, because they’re the insurer of last resort.

What happens if even Citizens won’t take you?

There are some scenarios where that may happen.

The big thing insurance providers are looking at is if your plumbing system is up to code and if your roof has a certain amount of useful life left. Those are things you should really consider investing in because not only can you get better coverage, your rates can get better too.

What would you say to homeowners who are considering going without insurance?

First off, if you have a mortgage you’re going to be required by your lender to have coverage.

As soon as an insurance company sends you a non-renewal notice, it also gets sent to the bank. The bank will be looking for the new policy. If they don’t get a copy of the new insurance certificate, your bank will put a policy on your property. It’s called ‘force placed insurance’.

You never want that to happen. The force placed insurance is usually twice the cost. It covers less - usually only up to the principal of the loan. And you’re not the insured party, the bank is.

What if you don’t have a mortgage?

If that’s the case then you can choose to go without coverage, but you should really make sure you’re educated in your decision making.

Unless you have significant cash reserves to do everything yourself I would say it’s probably not a great idea.

Some people might say ‘I don’t want to pay $4,000 a year for insurance, I’ll just put that money into a savings account and if something happens I’ll have that money there.’ But you have to know yourself. Are you a disciplined person who will truly commit to putting the money aside?

A lot of times we talk about water damage and hurricanes, but imagine if your house caught on fire and you completely lost your home. Would you have the money to rebuild and replace everything? Or would you be homeless and lose all your possessions?

Before going bare, I would consider all the options. There are different levels of insurance. If you don’t have a mortgage, you could potentially buy a policy that doesn’t cover much but maybe it covers fire and a few other serious perils.

What does the future hold for Florida’s insurance market? Will Farmers pulling out cause a domino effect?

I don’t think so.

You’ve got to look at the different segments of insurers writing in Florida. The national companies like Farmers, they have core systems in place and they like to do the same thing in every state. A state that’s more challenging like Florida requires a whole different management structure, a whole different process that makes it more difficult for a national carrier.

But most of the companies writing in Florida are specialty insurers that are based here. They know Florida, they know other coastal states and they specifically tool their strategies around these high-risk areas.

I believe that you’re going to see new insurance companies come into the state of Florida because of the legislative reforms that were passed addressing fraud and claim abuses. But those folks who are sitting on the sidelines, the reason why they’re not coming in right now is because they’re waiting for hurricane season to pass. It’s not a good business strategy to open up an insurance company in the middle of hurricane season.

Is there anything legislators can do to get the bigger national companies to stay?

The state has its own public reinsurance institution, called the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund. But that fund every year has been making it more and more difficult for private insurance companies to get coverage at the same level. It’s kind of like if you’re a homeowner and every year your insurance company kept increasing your deductible.

It’s gotten so high now that insurance companies can only really get reimbursement from the Cat Fund in the most severe storms.

The state could step in and they could overhaul the Cat Fund and lower that deductible so that more insurance companies could get coverage through the state instead of private reinsurance companies that charge more.