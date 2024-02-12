Does Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fiducian Group (ASX:FID). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fiducian Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Fiducian Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Fiducian Group grew its EPS by 7.9% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Fiducian Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.3% to AU$77m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Fiducian Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$201m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Fiducian Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Fiducian Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$272k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Samir Hallab for AU$70k worth of shares, at about AU$5.86 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Fiducian Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 42% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$84m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Fiducian Group To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Fiducian Group is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Fiducian Group. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

