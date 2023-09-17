Does Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Focus Point Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Focus Point Holdings Berhad

How Fast Is Focus Point Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Focus Point Holdings Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Focus Point Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.059 to RM0.071 over twelve months. That's a 21% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Focus Point Holdings Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to RM252m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Focus Point Holdings Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are Focus Point Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Focus Point Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 54% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM193m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Focus Point Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Focus Point Holdings Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Focus Point Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.