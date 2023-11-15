Does Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Foraco International (TSE:FAR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Foraco International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Foraco International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Foraco International has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Foraco International's EPS shot from US$0.16 to US$0.33, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 112% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Foraco International is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.4 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Foraco International isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$177m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Foraco International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Foraco International will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 36% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$64m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Foraco International To Your Watchlist?

Foraco International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Foraco International for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Foraco International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Although Foraco International certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

