Does Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Fortinet Carry?

As you can see below, Fortinet had US$991.3m of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$3.31b in cash, leading to a US$2.32b net cash position.

A Look At Fortinet's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fortinet had liabilities of US$3.50b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.66b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$3.31b in cash and US$1.08b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.77b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Fortinet has a humongous market capitalization of US$46.3b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Fortinet boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Fortinet has boosted its EBIT by 62%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fortinet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Fortinet has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Fortinet actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Fortinet's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$2.32b. The cherry on top was that in converted 171% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.0b. So is Fortinet's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Fortinet's earnings per share history for free.

