What Does Frasers Group Plc's (LON:FRAS) Share Price Indicate?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Frasers Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Frasers Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Frasers Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £9.65, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Frasers Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Frasers Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Frasers Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FRAS seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRAS for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on FRAS should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Frasers Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Frasers Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

