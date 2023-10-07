What Does Frencken Group Limited's (SGX:E28) Share Price Indicate?

Frencken Group Limited (SGX:E28), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the SGX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Frencken Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Frencken Group Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Frencken Group’s ratio of 12.09x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.74x, which means if you buy Frencken Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Frencken Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Frencken Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Frencken Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Frencken Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in E28’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at E28? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on E28, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for E28, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

