Does The Future Of Healthcare Depend On AI?
With each passing day, the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector’s future is evident. From early detection of diseases and the creation of revolutionary medications to minimizing yearly healthcare expenses, AI’s immense potential cannot be disregarded.
The integration of artificial intelligence in various aspects of healthcare will revolutionize patient care, streamline processes and contribute to overall advancements in medical science in the years to come.
With these recent developments, everyday retail investors are taking notice of the AI revolution within the healthcare space. They're using online platforms such as StartEngine to identify and invest in emerging tech companies with massive future potential.
Here are just five of the many ways that AI has already impacted healthcare for the better.
1. IBM And Moderna Partnership
IBM and Moderna Inc. have joined forces to use quantum computing and generative AI for the exploration and enhancement of mRNA technology. These cutting-edge developments will enable scientists to engineer innovative vaccines designed to focus on distinct regions.
2. AI To Detect Parkinson's Disease
Last year, a study showed how AI can detect Parkinson's disease and its progression by measuring breathing while asleep. It also has the potential to determine the severity of the disease.
3. High School Students Take Action
Two high school students partnered with Insilico Medicine to identify three new target genes linked to glioblastoma. They're using this information to help develop new treatments for this type of brain cancer.
4. Apple To Enter Health Coaching Space
Recent reports point toward Apple Inc. launching an AI-powered health coaching service based on data collected by an individual's Apple Watch. It could help users make better decisions regarding diet, exercise and sleep.
5. The Use Of AI Assistants
Teton is a startup that provides nurses with an AI assistant for managing paperwork and monitoring patients. Managing secondary tasks allows nursing professionals to focus on more pressing needs.
As you can see, it's not just well-known brands throwing their hats into the AI healthcare arena. The likes of Apple and IBM are making waves, but there are just as many startups and individuals finding ways to harness the power of this technology.
All of these examples show why the future of healthcare hinges largely on the ability of AI to supplement a human-powered approach. As AI technology grows, expect to hear more about its use in the healthcare industry.
