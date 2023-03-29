What Does The Future Hold For CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The analysts covering CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering CytomX Therapeutics is for revenues of US$47m in 2023, implying an uneasy 11% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 48% to US$0.78. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$60m and losses of US$0.72 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.4% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 11% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect CytomX Therapeutics to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that CytomX Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on CytomX Therapeutics after today.

