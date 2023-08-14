What Does The Future Hold For Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. At US$1.86, shares are up 9.4% in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering Gritstone bio provided consensus estimates of US$10.0m revenue in 2023, which would reflect an uneasy 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 5.7% to US$1.32 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$17m and US$1.29 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$8.67, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 27% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 38% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Gritstone bio is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Gritstone bio. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Gritstone bio's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Gritstone bio after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Gritstone bio, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

