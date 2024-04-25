What does future hold for Merritt Square? Continue as traditional mall or add other uses?

One of the big questions now facing Merritt Island is the future of Merritt Square Mall, one of the two large traditional indoors malls in Brevard County, along with Melbourne Square Mall.

Foot traffic at the mall has dropped, as many shift to online shopping. There are vacancies scattered through the mall, notably the former Sears store, which sat on a parcel that is not owned by the mall's owner, Merritt Square Realty LLC.

The mall's current anchor tenants include Dillard's, J.C. Penney, Macy's and the 16-screen CMX Cinemas Merritt Square.

The Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency has commissioned a study focusing on the possible redevelopment of the mall area into a mixed-use venue that would include both retail/commercial, office and residential components. But that transformation would depend on actions by the mall's ownership and any developers who would be interested in tackling such a project, collaborating with MIRA and the county.

Florida Rep. Tyler Sirois ― a Merritt Island resident whose district includes the island — said redevelopment of the mall site might make sense, because shopping in stores at traditional malls "is kind of going the way for the dinosaur."

Still, the mall's general manager, Shannon Stanley, remains positive about the outlook for Merritt Square.

"Occupancy rates are already up, year-over-year, with new tenants such as First Watch, which will open this spring, and a specialty retailer catering to cruise ship crew members is scheduled to open late spring," Stanley said. "There are several pending deals with new food court tenants and other specialty boutiques, as well, so we are very optimistic about the mall's future." The First Watch will be located on an outparcel site formerly occupied by Bonefish Grill.

Additionally, Stanley said the mall will benefit from nearby development, such as the new Health First Cape Canveral Hospital that will be located across State Road 520 from the mall.

"We are always thrilled to see new growth in the community," Stanley said. "The new projects underway, including the hospital, will be great additions to State Road 520, and will only strengthen the economy of Merritt Island. The mall stands to benefit tremendously from these developments."

Duane Watson, owner of Merritt Island-based Watson Commercial Real Estate, who has worked in commercial real estate for 43 years, also is hoping for a rebound at Merritt Square Mall, either in its current form or throught a mixed-use redevelopment project.

Recalling the times in the past when "the place was hopping and bopping," compared with its more recent days, Watson said: "I hope they can turn things around."

