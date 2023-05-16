What Does The Future Hold For OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The analysts covering OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the consensus from OCI's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$4.9b in 2023, which would reflect a concerning 44% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$6.6b in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on OCI, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$37.92, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic OCI analyst has a price target of US$45.63 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.13. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 54% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 29% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.9% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - OCI is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for OCI this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on OCI after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with OCI's financials, such as recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

