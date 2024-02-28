What Does The Future Hold For Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Oppstar Berhad's two analysts is for revenues of RM63m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect an okay 6.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of RM73m in 2024. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Oppstar Berhad, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 15% to RM1.71, suggesting concerns around Oppstar Berhad's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Oppstar Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 22% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Oppstar Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Oppstar Berhad this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Oppstar Berhad's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Oppstar Berhad going forwards.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Oppstar Berhad's business, like concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified.

