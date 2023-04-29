What Does The Future Hold For OverActive Media Corp. (CVE:OAM)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on OverActive Media Corp. (CVE:OAM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Shares are up 6.3% to CA$0.17 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following this downgrade, OverActive Media's two analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be CA$14m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 59% to CA$0.19. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$18m and losses of CA$0.18 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 28% to CA$0.70, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that OverActive Media's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 1.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 40% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than OverActive Media.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at OverActive Media. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that OverActive Media's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of OverActive Media's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of OverActive Media going forwards.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with OverActive Media, including a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

