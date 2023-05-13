What Does The Future Hold For Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The analysts covering Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Xos from its five analysts is for revenues of US$71m in 2023 which, if met, would be a huge 109% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 3.1% to US$0.42 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$85m and US$0.42 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

Check out our latest analysis for Xos

Analysts lifted their price target 35% to US$2.53 per share, with reduced revenue estimates seemingly not expected to have a long-term impact on the intrinsic value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Xos at US$4.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$0.60. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 167% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 202% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that Xos is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Xos going forwards.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Xos, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 4 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here