What Does the Future of Work Look Like? One Austin Company Sees It Now.

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 3 years an Austin company, Domain-U, has been quietly developing the next generation of training platforms for the Hybrid Workforce. "When we started, we didn't know Covid was coming and nobody called it the 'hybrid workforce' back then," says John Hartigan, CEO of Domain-U. "We just knew there had to be a better way to train a decentralized workforce and that is what we set out to do and are now doing."

d Domain-U Experimental Training Platform
d Domain-U Experimental Training Platform

The Hybrid Future of Work is bright, and we are excited to be on the forefront of it. Join us on the bright side!

The unprecedented shift, in attitudes, behaviors, and expectations of workers in this next phase of living with Covid has literally forced companies to demand new solutions. For the first time in history virtual training is no longer in the back seat, it is driving the bus. The problem for companies is, most of the products on the market were built as back seats. "Domain-U is built to drive," Hartigan states passionately.

Confluent Medical Technologies agrees, recently signing a multi-year enterprise contract to re-invigorate their training process for its rapidly growing global workforce. "Domain-U's on-demand, interactive video platform, allows us the flexibility to create short impactful trainings for a mobile device on the manufacturing floor as a refresher, and larger format multi-screen intensives at the office, in a conference room, or at home," says Richard Brown, SVP of Quality and Regulatory at Confluent Medical Technologies.

Jon Cholak, Managing Director, Adit Ventures had this to say, "The evolution of the workforce from an on-premises to a hybrid model requires an evolution of the training tools necessary to equip employees with the appropriate skills and certifications. Legacy training methods such as static presentations and limited interaction videos have inadequate efficacy; next-generation training tools need to be thorough, efficient and empower employees. Domain-U's platform achieves those aims and we're excited for their continued growth."

Organizations in medical device, building materials, trade schools, and soon heavy equipment utilize the platform to train on everything from general onboarding topics, to manufacturing quality, compliance, software systems, and even product and services trainings that focus on understanding and tapping the emotional motivation and connection of the product with the buyer.

Another step into the future is something being called "digital verifiable credentials" or portable digital work documents that workers keep in the digital wallets on their phones which can be quickly verified via blockchain. Domain-U is the first training platform to issue these credentials via the Velocity blockchain ecosystem which is also being used by the largest names in HR tech, such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Jobvite and many more.

"The Hybrid Future of Work is bright, and we are excited to be on the forefront of it," says Hartigan. "Join us on the bright side!"

For more information, please visit: www.domain-u.com or watch this quick video.

About Domain-U

Domain-U provides a complete on-demand virtual training solution with interactive, "hands on", training environment and expert video content that works seamlessly with any application or interface facilitating "active learning". Active learning speeds time to productivity by 50%. Domain-U is purpose built for organizational training, accelerating speed to productivity, and reducing turnover.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-does-the-future-of-work-look-like-one-austin-company-sees-it-now-301677603.html

SOURCE Domain-U

