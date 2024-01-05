Does Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Games Workshop Group's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Games Workshop Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to UK£471m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

LSE:GAW Earnings and Revenue History January 5th 2024

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Games Workshop Group.

Story continues

Are Games Workshop Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Games Workshop Group insiders walking the walk, by spending UK£517k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Kevin Rountree, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£238k for shares at about UK£115 each.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Games Workshop Group, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Games Workshop Group has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Games Workshop Group with market caps between UK£1.6b and UK£5.0b is about UK£2.2m.

The Games Workshop Group CEO received UK£1.4m in compensation for the year ending May 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Games Workshop Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Games Workshop Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. To add to the positives, Games Workshop Group has recorded instances of insider buying and a modest executive pay to boot. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Games Workshop Group.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Games Workshop Group, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in GB that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.