Does Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Gibraltar Industries Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Gibraltar Industries grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Gibraltar Industries' EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 12%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 3.4%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Gibraltar Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Gibraltar Industries insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$24m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Gibraltar Industries with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.3m.

The Gibraltar Industries CEO received US$4.5m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Gibraltar Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Gibraltar Industries is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Gibraltar Industries, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Gibraltar Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

