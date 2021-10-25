U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.00
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,582.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,390.25
    +49.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.84
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    +0.0100 (+0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    15.87
    +0.86 (+5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8230
    +0.3630 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,759.82
    +2,340.95 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.48
    +24.93 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Does the Great Resignation Have an Outsized Impact on the Business of Healthcare?

·5 min read

A new survey from MGMA and Jackson Physician Search provides answers and a roadmap to recovery

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It might appear that the business sector most impacted by the Great Resignation phenomenon of 2021 is healthcare, with a high percentage of nurses, physicians and other providers reporting to be burned out, dissatisfied and considering a career change. But is COVID the cause? A new survey conducted in June and July 2021 by Jackson Physician Search in partnership with Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) suggests that physician satisfaction with their current employer — reported at an average of 5.5 on a scale of 0 to 10 — is less about the impacts of the pandemic and more about disconnects that can be solved, at least in part, by better communication. This and other insights around recruitment, retention and succession planning are available in a new whitepaper, Getting Ahead of Physician Turnover in Medical Practices, released today at the MGMA Medical Practice Excellence Leaders Conference.

"Successful business decisions begin by recognizing threats and opportunities, and the pandemic exposed many for healthcare organizations, so we've seen a rapid and sustained increase in the number of physicians actively looking for new jobs," said Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "But what we're learning is that post-COVID business recovery actually requires making the experience of being a doctor better for physicians. Recognizing the all-consuming nature of practicing medicine and considering physicians as partners versus employees are where it starts."

Sixty eight percent of administrators and 61% of physicians confirm that physicians are experiencing burnout. Of those, 62% of physicians reported burnout as being caused by their current employer (versus being caused by the experience of being a physician), while only 14% of administrators recognized their role in physician burnout.

Physicians are clear: they want to be heard
Interestingly, only 25% of physicians attributed physician burnout to COVID-related stress, while 37% of administrators attributed it to COVID. That sense of disconnect between physicians and administrators is reflected elsewhere in the data, particularly around the perceived effectiveness of communication.

"Administrators point to many different conditions that would address physician burnout, like having better clinical support, boosting compensation and lowering administrative burdens," said Dr. Halee Fischer-Wright, CEO of MGMA. "However, far and away, two-way communication with management and administrators is cited by physicians as the most important factor in keeping them satisfied in their current position."

Succession planning is a critical need
Considering the chronic physician shortage, practices can't afford not to plan for succession. However, according to the survey, 67% of administrators reported not having a succession plan, with only 16% answering in the affirmative. For those who do have a plan in place, existing succession plans focused on recruitment to replace retiring physicians and transitioning others to part-time roles.

"The takeaway for administrators is to step back from the day-to-day long enough to look at longer time horizons; consider the impacts of growth, retirement and other transitions; and put a plan in place that acknowledges the realities of their practices and practice requirements," explained Stajduhar. "The whitepaper Getting Ahead of Physician Turnover in Medical Practices lays out a strategy for administrators to consider in building both a long- and short-term succession plan for physicians to minimize the impacts on patient care."

Improving physician recruiting efforts presents a great opportunity
Once a succession plan has been developed, administrators will be better equipped to recruit physicians, another area in need of alignment based on the study's results. Administrators rated their organizations' physician recruitment strategies at 7.0, much higher than physicians rated efforts at 4.8, on a scale of 0 to 10.

"Right now, there is an opportunity for growth in how physicians are recruited," said Dr. Fischer-Wright. "Typically, physician recruiting takes place over a lengthy time, requires a strong fit of both skill and culture, and is a significant financial investment. Creating a high performance recruiting program is a critical next step for administrators."

About the Survey
Getting Ahead of Physician Turnover in Medical Practices is the result of a survey that was fielded in June and July 2021 by Jackson Physician Search in partnership with MGMA. Physicians and healthcare administrators were invited to complete an approximate six-minute survey. Four hundred and thirty administrators and 181 physicians completed the survey.

About Jackson Physician Search
Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

About the Medical Group Management Association
Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to www.MGMA.com.

Contacts:
Debbie Fitzgerald for Jackson Physician Search
770-823-6477
debbie@fitzgeraldpr.com

Brad Krebs for MGMA
314-973-8090
press@mgma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/does-the-great-resignation-have-an-outsized-impact-on-the-business-of-healthcare-301407263.html

SOURCE Jackson Physician Search

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

    "While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24. Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday. On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

    JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, acco

  • Retirement savings contribution credits and more: How Congress can help retirees save

    Congress is considering several proposals that could make retirement savings more worthwhile: student loan matching, retirement credits, and more

  • Excellon Announces Board and Management Changes

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Swinoga as an independent director to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and Jorge Ortega as Vice President Exploration. The Company also reports the departure of Ben Pullinger as Senior Vice President Geology and Corporate Development to pursue an opportunity with a West African gold producer.

  • In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

    Built by UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado, the washing-machine sized bots have caught the eye of international retailers battling a shortage of workers and rising wage demands in a post-pandemic world. It has already struck deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries including the United States, Japan and France. Luke Jensen, CEO of the London-listed company's technology arm, Ocado Solutions, told Reuters they want to automate the entire process from farm and factory gate to shopper's fridge, while driving up productivity at its sites known as customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).

  • QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

    QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40% stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday. The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.

  • Facebook sues programmer who allegedly scraped data for 178 million users

    Facebook has sued a man in Ukraine for allegedly swiping info for 178 million users.

  • How the pandemic can help us reimagine and redefine a better retirement future

    Will this once-in-a-century event change retirement so more of us can realize our goals and the potential of extra years of life?