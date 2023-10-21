Does Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Great Southern Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Great Southern Bancorp has grown EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Great Southern Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Great Southern Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.5% to US$235m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Great Southern Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Great Southern Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$148m. Coming in at 26% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Great Southern Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.5m.

Great Southern Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$1.6m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Great Southern Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Great Southern Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Great Southern Bancorp, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Great Southern Bancorp that you should be aware of.

