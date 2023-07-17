What Does Helloworld Travel Limited's (ASX:HLO) Share Price Indicate?

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$3.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$2.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Helloworld Travel's current trading price of AU$2.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Helloworld Travel’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Helloworld Travel Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Helloworld Travel is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$3.38, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Helloworld Travel’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Helloworld Travel?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for Helloworld Travel. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HLO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HLO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

