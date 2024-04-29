What does the Hoffmann family of Naples own near and far? Here's a look as they expand
The Naples-based Hoffmann Family of Cos. owns a dizzying number of businesses, or what it calls brands.
It's still looking to acquire more.
One of the latest targets? Oberweis Dairy, a legacy, family-owned business in Illinois.
The Hoffmanns want to buy it out of bankruptcy, but they're up against another bidder.
Oberweis expects to complete the Chapter 11 reorganization process and sale in late June.
The Hoffmanns have already bought, or invested in, a few companies this year. It's not easy to keep up.
Purchases include Doonan Specialized Trailer, a custom semi-trailer manufacturer based in Great Bend, Kansas, and Besse Forest Products Group, a longstanding manufacturer of wood products, headquartered in Gladstone, Michigan.
The Hoffmanns have also acquired a majority interest in CDN Controls, a provider of electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication and renewable/solar services, in Calgary, Canada.
The strategy: To acquire "good businesses or good properties, with really good people behind them – all with the potential and drive to be better," according to the Hoffmann website.
The company is now run by a second generation, with the founder's sons serving as co-CEOs.
Through the company, established in 2015, the family has made big investments in Southwest Florida, across many sectors.
What companies do the Hoffmanns own here?
The Hoffmanns own and operate more than 35 businesses in Southwest Florida alone, including:
5 Star Valet
Ave Maria Sun
Babcock Ranch Telegraph
Coral Cay Adventure Golf
Everglades Excursions
Florida Everblades
Florida Healthcare News
Florida Weekly
GlobalWorks
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
Hoffmann Executive Suites
Hoffmann Media Group
Hoffmann Restaurant Group
Ifoundmydoctor.com
Kaleidoscope Home & Floral
Lark & Willow Events
Marco Island Princess
Marco Island Water Sports
Miss Naples
Mitch’s Cookies
Naples Beach Water Sports
Naples eBike Tours
Naples Princess
Naples Trolley Tours
Port O' Call Marina
Regency Watersports
Segway of Naples
Stan’s Coffee & Food Service
Sunmaster of Naples
The Java Butler
Tier Electric & EV
Titan Screen
Topiary Creations
World Wide Farms
What else do the Hoffmanns own?
Here's a look at what else the family owns, outside of Southwest Florida, by industry:
Agriculture & Golf
Augusta Golf Club
Augusta Winery
Balducci Vineyards
Ferguson Valley Nurseries
Hillermann Nursery & Florist
Knoernschild Vineyards
Montelle Winery
Mount Pleasant Estates
Town & Country Nursery
Washington Vines
Aviation & Transportation
Air Hoffmann
Global Jetcare
JED Transportation
Mid-American Coaches
Palm Beach Tours & Transportation
Young Harris Watersports & RV
Financial & Professional Services
DHR Global
Hoffmann Leasing Company
Jobplex
Osprey Capital
Peregrine Capital
Red/Blue Line Insurance
Retail Dynamics Inc.
Hospitality & Entertainment
Augusta Emporium
Augusta Vineyards Tours
Chateau Hoffmann
Defiance Roadhouse
Don's Place
Dutzow Deli
Hoffmann Gallery Augusta
Hoffmann Gas Augusta
Kickstand Katy Trail
Kirkland Events & Destination Services
Molly's Trolleys
Osprey ME
Resorts | Mountain | Cities
Rowland Coffee Roasters
The Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop
The Augusta Clothing Company
The Augusta Guest Collection
The Hoffmann Lodge & Spa
The Italian Laundry
Visit Augusta, MO
White House Cafe
Manufacturing
Admiral Sign
Archer Wire
Bragg Trailers
Capron Manufacturing Company
Ferche Frames
Ferche Lumber
Ferche Millwork
Fire Rated Frames
Lone Star Trailer Parks
NOA International
NOA Medical Industries
Texas Bragg Trailers
Wayne Manufacturing
Ziglin Signs
Marine
LaCrosse Queen
Minneapolis Queen
Miss Augusta
Paradise Charter Cruises
Shepler's
Volunteer Princess Yacht Cruises & Events
Water2Wine Cruises
Media & Marketing
Florida Health Care News
Mackinac Island Town Crier
The St. Ignace News
Town Chronicle
Real Estate
Basecamp Executive Suites
