What does the Hoffmann family of Naples own near and far? Here's a look as they expand

The Naples-based Hoffmann Family of Cos. owns a dizzying number of businesses, or what it calls brands.

It's still looking to acquire more.

One of the latest targets? Oberweis Dairy, a legacy, family-owned business in Illinois.

The Hoffmanns want to buy it out of bankruptcy, but they're up against another bidder.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., based in Naples, is making a bid for a legacy dairy business in Illinois, through its investment arm, Osprey Capital.

Oberweis expects to complete the Chapter 11 reorganization process and sale in late June.

Father and son, David, right, and Greg Hoffmann of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate in their offices in downtown Naples on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

The Hoffmanns have already bought, or invested in, a few companies this year. It's not easy to keep up.

Purchases include Doonan Specialized Trailer, a custom semi-trailer manufacturer based in Great Bend, Kansas, and Besse Forest Products Group, a longstanding manufacturer of wood products, headquartered in Gladstone, Michigan.

The Hoffmanns have also acquired a majority interest in CDN Controls, a provider of electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication and renewable/solar services, in Calgary, Canada.

The strategy: To acquire "good businesses or good properties, with really good people behind them – all with the potential and drive to be better," according to the Hoffmann website.

The company is now run by a second generation, with the founder's sons serving as co-CEOs.

Entrepreneur, David Hoffmann, smiles in the Hoffmann Family of Companies' conference room on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Naples, Fla.

Through the company, established in 2015, the family has made big investments in Southwest Florida, across many sectors.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos. owns Coral Cay Adventure Golf in East Naples.

What companies do the Hoffmanns own here?

The Hoffmanns own and operate more than 35 businesses in Southwest Florida alone, including:

Miss Naples is owned by the Hoffmanns.

What else do the Hoffmanns own?

Here's a look at what else the family owns, outside of Southwest Florida, by industry:

Agriculture & Golf

Augusta Golf Club

Augusta Winery

Balducci Vineyards

Ferguson Valley Nurseries

Hillermann Nursery & Florist

Knoernschild Vineyards

Montelle Winery

Mount Pleasant Estates

Town & Country Nursery

Washington Vines

The Augusta Winery is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Cos.

Aviation & Transportation

Air Hoffmann

Global Jetcare

JED Transportation

Mid-American Coaches

Palm Beach Tours & Transportation

Young Harris Watersports & RV

Global Jetcare is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Cos., headquartered in Naples.

Financial & Professional Services

DHR Global

Hoffmann Leasing Company

Jobplex

Osprey Capital

Peregrine Capital

Red/Blue Line Insurance

Retail Dynamics Inc.

Hospitality & Entertainment

Augusta Emporium

Augusta Vineyards Tours

Chateau Hoffmann

Defiance Roadhouse

Don's Place

Dutzow Deli

Hoffmann Gallery Augusta

Hoffmann Gas Augusta

Kickstand Katy Trail

Kirkland Events & Destination Services

Molly's Trolleys

Osprey ME

Resorts | Mountain | Cities

Rowland Coffee Roasters

The Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop

The Augusta Clothing Company

The Augusta Guest Collection

The Hoffmann Lodge & Spa

The Italian Laundry

Visit Augusta, MO

White House Cafe

Young Harris Watersports & RV

Young Harris Water Sports & RV in Georgia is part of the Hoffmann Family of Cos.

Manufacturing

Admiral Sign

Archer Wire

Bragg Trailers

Capron Manufacturing Company

Ferche Frames

Ferche Lumber

Ferche Millwork

Fire Rated Frames

Lone Star Trailer Parks

MNH Sustainable Cabin Services

NOA International

NOA Medical Industries

Texas Bragg Trailers

Wayne Manufacturing

Ziglin Signs

Aerial of Wayne Manufacturing building acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Cos.

Marine

LaCrosse Queen

Minneapolis Queen

Miss Augusta

Paradise Charter Cruises

Shepler's

Volunteer Princess Yacht Cruises & Events

Water2Wine Cruises

Media & Marketing

Florida Health Care News

Mackinac Island Town Crier

The St. Ignace News

Town Chronicle

Real Estate

Basecamp Executive Suites

