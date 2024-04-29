What does the Hoffmann family of Naples own near and far? Here's a look as they expand

The Naples-based Hoffmann Family of Cos. owns a dizzying number of businesses, or what it calls brands.

It's still looking to acquire more.

One of the latest targets? Oberweis Dairy, a legacy, family-owned business in Illinois.

The Hoffmanns want to buy it out of bankruptcy, but they're up against another bidder.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., based in Naples, is making a bid for a legacy dairy business in Illinois, through its investment arm, Osprey Capital.
Oberweis expects to complete the Chapter 11 reorganization process and sale in late June.

Father and son, David, right, and Greg Hoffmann of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate in their offices in downtown Naples on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
The Hoffmanns have already bought, or invested in, a few companies this year. It's not easy to keep up.

Purchases include Doonan Specialized Trailer, a custom semi-trailer manufacturer based in Great Bend, Kansas, and Besse Forest Products Group, a longstanding manufacturer of wood products, headquartered in Gladstone, Michigan.

The Hoffmanns have also acquired a majority interest in CDN Controls, a provider of electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication and renewable/solar services, in Calgary, Canada.

The strategy: To acquire "good businesses or good properties, with really good people behind them – all with the potential and drive to be better," according to the Hoffmann website.

The company is now run by a second generation, with the founder's sons serving as co-CEOs.

Entrepreneur, David Hoffmann, smiles in the Hoffmann Family of Companies' conference room on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Naples, Fla.
Through the company, established in 2015, the family has made big investments in Southwest Florida, across many sectors.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos. owns Coral Cay Adventure Golf in East Naples.
What companies do the Hoffmanns own here?

The Hoffmanns own and operate more than 35 businesses in Southwest Florida alone, including:

  • 5 Star Valet

  • American Farms

  • Ave Maria Sun

  • Babcock Ranch Telegraph

  • Coral Cay Adventure Golf

  • Everglades Excursions

  • Florida Everblades

  • Florida Healthcare News

  • Florida Weekly

  • GlobalWorks

  • Hertz Arena

  • Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate

  • Hoffmann Creative Agency

  • Hoffmann Executive Suites

  • Hoffmann Media Group

  • Hoffmann Restaurant Group

  • Ifoundmydoctor.com

  • Kaleidoscope Home & Floral

  • Lark & Willow Events

  • Linstol

  • Marco Island Princess

  • Marco Island Water Sports

  • Miss Naples

  • Mitch’s Cookies

  • Naples Beach Water Sports

  • Naples eBike Tours

  • Naples Princess

  • Naples Transportation & Tours

  • Naples Trolley Tours

  • Port O' Call Marina

  • Regency Watersports

  • Segway of Naples

  • Stan’s Coffee & Food Service

  • Sunmaster of Naples

  • The Java Butler

  • The Old Collier Golf Club

  • The Old Corkscrew Golf Club

  • Tier Electric & EV

  • Titan Screen

  • Topiary Creations

  • World Wide Farms

Miss Naples is owned by the Hoffmanns.
What else do the Hoffmanns own?

Here's a look at what else the family owns, outside of Southwest Florida, by industry:

Agriculture & Golf

  • Augusta Golf Club

  • Augusta Winery

  • Balducci Vineyards

  • Ferguson Valley Nurseries

  • Hillermann Nursery & Florist

  • Knoernschild Vineyards

  • Montelle Winery

  • Mount Pleasant Estates

  • Town & Country Nursery

  • Washington Vines

The Augusta Winery is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Cos.
Aviation & Transportation

  • Air Hoffmann

  • Global Jetcare

  • JED Transportation

  • Mid-American Coaches

  • Palm Beach Tours & Transportation

  • Young Harris Watersports & RV

Global Jetcare is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Cos., headquartered in Naples.
Financial & Professional Services

  • DHR Global

  • Hoffmann Leasing Company

  • Jobplex

  • Osprey Capital

  • Peregrine Capital

  • Red/Blue Line Insurance

  • Retail Dynamics Inc.

Hospitality & Entertainment

  • Augusta Emporium

  • Augusta Vineyards Tours

  • Chateau Hoffmann

  • Defiance Roadhouse

  • Don's Place

  • Dutzow Deli

  • Hoffmann Gallery Augusta

  • Hoffmann Gas Augusta

  • Kickstand Katy Trail

  • Kirkland Events & Destination Services

  • Molly's Trolleys

  • Osprey ME

  • Resorts | Mountain | Cities

  • Rowland Coffee Roasters

  • The Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop

  • The Augusta Clothing Company

  • The Augusta Guest Collection

  • The Hoffmann Lodge & Spa

  • The Italian Laundry

  • Visit Augusta, MO

  • White House Cafe

  • Young Harris Watersports & RV

Young Harris Water Sports & RV in Georgia is part of the Hoffmann Family of Cos.
Manufacturing

  • Admiral Sign

  • Archer Wire

  • Bragg Trailers

  • Capron Manufacturing Company

  • Ferche Frames

  • Ferche Lumber

  • Ferche Millwork

  • Fire Rated Frames

  • Lone Star Trailer Parks

  • MNH Sustainable Cabin Services

  • NOA International

  • NOA Medical Industries

  • Texas Bragg Trailers

  • Wayne Manufacturing

  • Ziglin Signs

Aerial of Wayne Manufacturing building acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Cos.
Marine

  • LaCrosse Queen

  • Minneapolis Queen

  • Miss Augusta

  • Paradise Charter Cruises

  • Shepler's

  • Volunteer Princess Yacht Cruises & Events

  • Water2Wine Cruises

Media & Marketing

  • Florida Health Care News

  • Mackinac Island Town Crier

  • The St. Ignace News

  • Town Chronicle

Real Estate

Basecamp Executive Suites

