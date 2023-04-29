Does Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Howden Joinery Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Howden Joinery Group's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Howden Joinery Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to UK£2.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Howden Joinery Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Howden Joinery Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Howden Joinery Group will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£541k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director Andrew Livingston who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£159k, paying UK£6.74 per share.

Should You Add Howden Joinery Group To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Howden Joinery Group's strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. So on this analysis, Howden Joinery Group is probably worth spending some time on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Howden Joinery Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

