What Does Hudson Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HDSN) Share Price Indicate?

While Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Hudson Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Hudson Technologies

Is Hudson Technologies Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Hudson Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hudson Technologies’s ratio of 8.93x is below its peer average of 11.67x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. However, given that Hudson Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Hudson Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Hudson Technologies, at least in the short term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HDSN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HDSN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HDSN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Hudson Technologies at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hudson Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Hudson Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.