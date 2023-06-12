Does IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IHH Healthcare Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for IHH Healthcare Berhad

How Fast Is IHH Healthcare Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

IHH Healthcare Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. IHH Healthcare Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.22 to RM0.27; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While IHH Healthcare Berhad did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of IHH Healthcare Berhad's forecast profits?

Are IHH Healthcare Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of IHH Healthcare Berhad, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM86m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does IHH Healthcare Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that IHH Healthcare Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in IHH Healthcare Berhad's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with IHH Healthcare Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here