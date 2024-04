Does Intapp (INTA) Have a Significant Room for Expansion?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Strategy underperformed the benchmark in the quarter. The small-cap growth universe revealed a stark dichotomy despite the positive performance of the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index, which returned 7.58% in the first quarter. The Strategy posted gains in 5 of the nine sectors in which it was invested on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection detracted from performance, partially offset by positive sector allocation effects on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Encouragingly, we are seeing underlying improvements from companies we do own in the portfolio, with several being recent portfolio additions or subjects of repositioning work executed in 2023. The first quarter represented another period of fruitful new idea generation with nine new investments. Consistent with historical practice, these initial investments represent modest position sizes that we intend to build over time. Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA), in the IT sector, is a vertical software provider with a leading position serving the professional and financial services industry. Its tailored offerings provide enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and compliance solutions, tailored specifically for these verticals. We see significant runway to expand the modules sold to their existing clients, supporting robust growth and expanding margins."

