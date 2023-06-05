Does International Cement Group (SGX:KUO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like International Cement Group (SGX:KUO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide International Cement Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is International Cement Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that International Cement Group's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the revenue front, International Cement Group has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 24% to S$225m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since International Cement Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$126m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are International Cement Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. International Cement Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at S$40m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 32% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like International Cement Group with market caps under S$270m is about S$514k.

The CEO of International Cement Group was paid just S$26k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is International Cement Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into International Cement Group's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that International Cement Group has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. You still need to take note of risks, for example - International Cement Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

