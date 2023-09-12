What Does John Wiley & Sons, Inc.'s (NYSE:WLY) Share Price Indicate?

While John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at John Wiley & Sons’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is John Wiley & Sons Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.26% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy John Wiley & Sons today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $35.53, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, John Wiley & Sons’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of John Wiley & Sons look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -6.3% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for John Wiley & Sons. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WLY seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WLY for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on WLY should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing John Wiley & Sons at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that John Wiley & Sons has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

