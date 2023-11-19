Does K&S (ASX:KSC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like K&S (ASX:KSC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

K&S' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, K&S has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. K&S maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.4% to AU$849m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since K&S is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$333m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are K&S Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling K&S shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that CEO, MD & Executive Director Paul Sarant bought AU$25k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$2.40. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within K&S.

Should You Add K&S To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that K&S has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out K&S in more detail. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for K&S that you need to be mindful of.

