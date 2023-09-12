Does K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is K-Bro Linen Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that K-Bro Linen has managed to grow EPS by 23% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of K-Bro Linen shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 2.7% to 6.3% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are K-Bro Linen Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Our analysis into K-Bro Linen has shown that insiders have sold CA$8.3k worth of shares over the last 12 months. This falls short of the share acquisition by Independent Director Matthew Hills, who has acquired CA$90k worth of shares, at an average price of CA$30.11. Overall, that is something good to take away.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for K-Bro Linen bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have CA$17m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 4.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is K-Bro Linen Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into K-Bro Linen's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for K-Bro Linen that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

