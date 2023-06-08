Does Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Kainos Group (LON:KNOS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Kainos Group

Kainos Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Kainos Group's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Kainos Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to UK£375m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Kainos Group's future profits.

Are Kainos Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

With strong conviction, Kainos Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, Non-Executive Director Mary Davis spent UK£100k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£15.64. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Kainos Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth UK£396m. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Kainos Group's CEO, Brendan Mooney, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Kainos Group with market caps between UK£803m and UK£2.6b is about UK£1.6m.

The Kainos Group CEO received total compensation of just UK£645k in the year to March 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Kainos Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Kainos Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Kainos Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Kainos Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here