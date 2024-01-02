Does KAL Group (JSE:KAL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like KAL Group (JSE:KAL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is KAL Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, KAL Group has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for KAL Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 43% to R22b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

JSE:KAL Earnings and Revenue History January 2nd 2024

Since KAL Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R2.8b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are KAL Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it KAL Group shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out R3.9m to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was CEO, MD & Executive Director Sean Walsh who made the biggest single purchase, worth R2.1m, paying R75.50 per share.

Recent insider purchases of KAL Group stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to KAL Group, with market caps between R1.8b and R7.4b, is around R14m.

The KAL Group CEO received R8.7m in compensation for the year ending September 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add KAL Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for KAL Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. And there's more to love too, with modest CEO remuneration and insider buying interest continuing the positives for the company. All things considered, KAL Group is certainly displaying its merits and is worthy of taking research to the next step. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for KAL Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

