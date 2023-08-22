Does Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Karat Packaging's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Karat Packaging's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Despite the relatively flat revenue figures, shareholders will be pleased to see EBIT margins have grown from 7.2% to 10% in the last 12 months. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Karat Packaging Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$776k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman & CEO Alan Yu who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$673k, paying US$14.37 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Karat Packaging insiders own more than a third of the company. To be exact, company insiders hold 72% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. at the current share price. This is an incredible endorsement from them.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Alan Yu, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like Karat Packaging, the median CEO pay is around US$2.3m.

Karat Packaging's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$270k in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Karat Packaging To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Karat Packaging's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Karat Packaging you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

