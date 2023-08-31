Does Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Karin Technology Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Karin Technology Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 21% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Karin Technology Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.4% to HK$2.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Karin Technology Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$68m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Karin Technology Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Karin Technology Holdings with market caps under HK$1.6b is about HK$2.8m.

The Karin Technology Holdings CEO received HK$2.4m in compensation for the year ending June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Karin Technology Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Karin Technology Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. Even so, be aware that Karin Technology Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

