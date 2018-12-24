Does Koninklijke DSM N.V.’s (AMS:DSM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Koninklijke DSM N.V.’s (AMS:DSM) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Koninklijke DSM’s P/E ratio is 12.51. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.0%.

How Do You Calculate Koninklijke DSM’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Koninklijke DSM:

P/E of 12.51 = €70.34 ÷ €5.62 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Koninklijke DSM saw earnings per share decrease by 41% last year. But EPS is up 54% over the last 5 years.

How Does Koninklijke DSM’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.5) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Koninklijke DSM’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Koninklijke DSM shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Koninklijke DSM, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Koninklijke DSM’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 5.6% of Koninklijke DSM’s market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Koninklijke DSM’s P/E Ratio

Koninklijke DSM’s P/E is 12.5 which is below average (15.2) in the NL market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it’s likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

