Does The Kroger Co. (KR) Have a Compelling Value Proposition Compared to Peers?

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Equity and Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered -1.87% during the quarter compared to the Lipper Balanced Fund Index’s -2.79%. For the fiscal year, the Fund’s return is 14.40%, compared to an 11.29% return for the Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Oakmark Equity and Income Fund highlighted stocks like The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is a food and drug retailer. On October 6, 2023, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) stock closed at $43.45 per share. One-month return of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was -4.36%, and its shares lost 1.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a market capitalization of $31.254 billion.

Oakmark Equity and Income Fund made the following comment about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is the second-largest grocery retailer in America behind only Walmart. Although the grocery industry is highly competitive, Kroger’s scale advantages allow it to offer a more compelling value proposition than smaller peers and earn higher returns on capital. In recent years, the market has assigned Kroger a lower multiple due to concerns that e-commerce would disrupt traditional brick-and-mortar grocery. However, we believe the company’s performance through the pandemic highlighted that its store footprint, distribution infrastructure, technology investments and strong brand all position the company well for a world with higher online grocery adoption. The stock trades for just 10x our estimate of next year’s EPS, which we believe is attractive given Kroger’s competitive positioning and earnings growth outlook. The pending merger with Albertsons has the potential to drive accelerated earnings growth and further scale advantages. If the merger is not approved, the company will have the capacity to return approximately 25% of its market cap to shareholders."

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) at the end of the second quarter, which was 43 in the previous quarter.

