Does KSL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KSL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like KSL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KSL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is KSL Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

KSL Holdings Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, KSL Holdings Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.18 to RM0.41, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 131%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. KSL Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 42%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are KSL Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that KSL Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM612m. That equates to 34% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to KSL Holdings Berhad, with market caps between RM956m and RM3.8b, is around RM997k.

KSL Holdings Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM120k in the year to December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is KSL Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

KSL Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that KSL Holdings Berhad is worth considering carefully. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for KSL Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

