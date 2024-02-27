Does Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Lay Hong Berhad's Improving Profits

Lay Hong Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Lay Hong Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.046 to RM0.10, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 124% year-on-year growth like that.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Despite the relatively flat revenue figures, shareholders will be pleased to see EBIT margins have grown from 5.8% to 11% in the last 12 months. Which is a great look for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Lay Hong Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM307m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Lay Hong Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Lay Hong Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM58m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 19% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Lay Hong Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Lay Hong Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Lay Hong Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Lay Hong Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

Although Lay Hong Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

