Does LGI (ASX:LGI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like LGI (ASX:LGI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide LGI with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

LGI's Improving Profits

LGI has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Over the last year, LGI increased its EPS from AU$0.067 to AU$0.073. That's a fair increase of 8.5%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the revenue front, LGI has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 27% to AU$32m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of LGI's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are LGI Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that LGI insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have AU$52m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 28% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like LGI with market caps under AU$318m is about AU$461k.

The LGI CEO received AU$375k in compensation for the year ending June 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add LGI To Your Watchlist?

One positive for LGI is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for LGI, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for LGI you should be aware of.

