Does Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Literacy Capital's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It's an outstanding feat for Literacy Capital to have grown EPS from UK£0.45 to UK£1.55 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Literacy Capital's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Literacy Capital maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 239% to UK£99m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Literacy Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in Literacy Capital in the last 12 months. But the important part is that Independent Non-Executive Director Christopher Sellers spent UK£201k buying stock, at an average price of UK£4.02. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Literacy Capital will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 69% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling UK£196m. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Should You Add Literacy Capital To Your Watchlist?

Literacy Capital's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Literacy Capital belongs near the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Literacy Capital (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Literacy Capital, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

