Does A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

A-Mark Precious Metals' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. A-Mark Precious Metals' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 46%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. A-Mark Precious Metals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$9.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are A-Mark Precious Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that A-Mark Precious Metals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$116m. That equates to 17% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like A-Mark Precious Metals with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$3.5m.

The A-Mark Precious Metals CEO received total compensation of just US$1.7m in the year to June 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is A-Mark Precious Metals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

A-Mark Precious Metals' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. A-Mark Precious Metals is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with A-Mark Precious Metals (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

