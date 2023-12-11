Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For Aquila Services Group plc's (LON:AQSG) Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Aquila Services Group's (LON:AQSG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Aquila Services Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Aquila Services Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aquila Services Group is:

5.4% = UK£342k ÷ UK£6.3m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Aquila Services Group's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

At first glance, Aquila Services Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. Aquila Services Group was still able to see a decent net income growth of 6.6% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Aquila Services Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Aquila Services Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Aquila Services Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (or a retention ratio of 42%) for Aquila Services Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Aquila Services Group has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Aquila Services Group's performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Aquila Services Group and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

