Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For DPI Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DPIH) Mixed Fundamentals?

DPI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DPIH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 22%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DPI Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DPI Holdings Berhad is:

2.3% = RM1.9m ÷ RM83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DPI Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is quite clear that DPI Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 14% seen by DPI Holdings Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared DPI Holdings Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 25% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is DPI Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is DPI Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 35% (that is, a retention ratio of 65%), the fact that DPI Holdings Berhad's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, DPI Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about DPI Holdings Berhad. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for DPI Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

