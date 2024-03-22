Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For LPKF Laser & Electronics SE's (ETR:LPK) Mixed Fundamentals?

LPKF Laser & Electronics (ETR:LPK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to LPKF Laser & Electronics' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LPKF Laser & Electronics is:

1.8% = €1.8m ÷ €95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

LPKF Laser & Electronics' Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that LPKF Laser & Electronics' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.3%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 54% seen by LPKF Laser & Electronics was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared LPKF Laser & Electronics' performance with the industry and found thatLPKF Laser & Electronics' performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.0% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about LPKF Laser & Electronics''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is LPKF Laser & Electronics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

LPKF Laser & Electronics doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about LPKF Laser & Electronics. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

