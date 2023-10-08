Does McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide McGrath RentCorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

McGrath RentCorp's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. McGrath RentCorp's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$3.83 to US$4.63. This amounts to a 21% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. McGrath RentCorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 31% to US$822m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are McGrath RentCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. McGrath RentCorp followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$15m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like McGrath RentCorp, the median CEO pay is around US$6.7m.

The CEO of McGrath RentCorp only received US$3.1m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add McGrath RentCorp To Your Watchlist?

One positive for McGrath RentCorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for McGrath RentCorp, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for McGrath RentCorp you should know about.

