What does a median-priced home in Austin look like? Take a look inside.

Shonda Novak, Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read

This updated townhome at 3703 Timson Court is on the market for $550,000 — nearly the value of a median-priced home in Austin.

In January, the median price of the homes that sold last month was $534,500, down 2.8% from the prior January, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

Located off of Spicewood Springs Road and MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1), the one-story, 1,530-square-foot Timson townhouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, high living room ceilings, a wet bar and gas fireplace, large closets and ample extra storage space in the garage. The complex has a pool, clubhouse and walking areas. Carol Dochen has the listing.

Take a look inside a current median-priced home in Austin.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What does a median-priced home in Austin? Here's a look inside.

